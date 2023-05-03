In numbers: How the global green skills gap is growing
Global demand for green skills has skyrocketed over the past decade, according to major new research from the World Economic Forum and LinkedIn. Here, we pull out the key findings.
You will doubtless have seen news around the UK being off-track to delivering on its commitment to host two million green jobs by 2030, partly due to a lack of plans for upskilling and reskilling workers.
Now, a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), using data from LinkedIn, is spelling out the extent of the green skills gap on a global scale.
As well as looking at roles traditionally thought of as green, such as roles in clean energy, the WEF looked at how green skills are increasingly needed in roles such as fleet management and healthcare.
The findings are clear – efforts to upskill and reskill workers for a sustainable future are moving at a snail’s pace in comparison to the skyrocketing demand for workers with green skills.
The WEF concludes that transition to a net-zero, circular economy is proving just as disruptive to the workforce as the adoption of digital technologies. While there are opportunities for net job gains – particularly in the Global South
Here, we pull out the key green skills stats from the WEF’s 2023 ‘Future of Jobs’ report.
