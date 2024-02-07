Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Skea is the chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – an organisation he has contributed to tirelessly for more than three decades. He was also a founding member of the UK’s Climate Change Committee and continues to serve on Scotland’s Just Transition Commission.

Skea will speak to delegates at the conference on the importance of rising to the scale of the climate challenge, outlining what a bold ‘acceleration agenda’ now needs to look like for governments and for the private sector.

Attendees can expect to hear his best-practice advice on communicating and visualizing the impacts of different warming scenarios and designing and implementing leading plans to slash emissions and build adaptation.

Directly after Skea’s keynote, which will be chaired by broadcaster and environmentalist Lucy Siegle, a panel of experts will convene to dive more deeply into green policy in the UK. The confirmed panellists are Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark; former Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire O’Neill, now chair of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD); and Belu co-CEO and London Mayoral candidate Natalie Campbell.

More than 700 attendees are expected at edie 24, which will sell out. Additional event details, including ticket booking information, can be found below.

edie 24 is the brand’s largest face-to-face event of the year and will convene hundreds of sustainability and energy leaders in central London on 20-21 March 2024 for two monumental days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking opportunities, interactive workshops and more.

Experts speaking alongside Levick on this year’s packed agenda include:

Chris Packham, renowned naturalist and presenter

Chris Skidmore MP, author of the Net-Zero Review

Claire O’Neill, chair of the WBCSD and former UK Minister for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Chris Stark, CEO of the Climate Change Committee

Archana Jagannathan, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo Europe

Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director of the Aldersgate Group

