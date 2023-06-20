Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Last year, Kingfisher reported its aims to cut its Scope 1 (direct) and 2 (power-related) emissions by 38% and to reduce Scope 3 (indirect) emissions by 40% per £million of turnover by 2025 as part of a net-zero target set for 2040.

According to the company in its recent Responsible Business report, its Scope 1 and 2 targets have been achieved primarily due to its ongoing transition to 100% renewable electricity, significant investment in energy efficiency measures, and the trialling and roll-out of alternative fuels within its delivery fleets.

Kingfisher’s chief executive officer Thierry Garnier said: “We have made a very good start towards our new ambition to reach net-zero operational emissions by 2040, as well as further reducing our Scope 3 emissions, which are particularly challenging for retailers to address.”

Since 2017/18, Kingfisher has slashed its Scope 3 emissions by 34.1% per £million of turnover from its supply chain and customer use, remaining on track to achieve its target of 40% by 2025.

In the last year, 46.8% (£6.2bn) of total Group sales came from Sustainable Home Products (SHPs) including solar panels, water-saving taps, and loft insulation. SHPs also focus on minimising the environmental impact of their input materials using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) timber, peat-free compost, and recycled plastic.

All of Kingfisher’s bagged compost is peat-free in the UK, and the company is now working to remove peat from all occupational exposure band (OEB) bagged compost group-wide outside the UK.

Kingfisher, the owner of brands such as Screwfix and B&Q, aims to achieve 60% of its total sales from SHPs by the end of 2025. The target is 70% for its Own Exclusive Brands.

With 94.5% responsibly sourced wood and paper in products, including 100% catalogue paper this year, the company is advancing towards its goal of 100% responsibly sourced wood and paper by 2025/26, through the Rainforest Alliance Forest Allies initiative.

Kingfisher launched four local projects in the UK, France, and Poland this year to support forest protection and restoration efforts as part of its aim to become ‘forest positive’ in partnership with the Rainforest Alliance.

Kingfisher’s home improvement retailer B&Q has also partnered with the Woodland Trust to support its work to restore nature and create woodland in Snaizeholme, in the Yorkshire Dales.