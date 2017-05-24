Ecotricity to pilot energy storage system

Ecotricity has revealed plans to install its first energy storage project, near its head office in Stroud.

The battery system will be capable of a peak output of around 2.5MW and will be located at the renewable energy supplier’s Wallbridge building, after Stroud District Council recently approved the site for change of use.

It will charge up during off-peak hours and deliver energy back to the grid when it is needed the most.

“We’ve been looking at energy storage for some time now, waiting for the technology to make it possible,” said company founder, Dale Vince. “And we’re excited that we’re now at that point.

“Not many people know that, as an energy company, we have to manage the energy our customers use every half an hour – energy storage will better allow us to do that, meaning we can more efficiently supply energy and better manage the green energy we generate.

“This is a trial project for us and we’re going to learn a lot about energy storage and how it can help us. And we’re hoping it will be the first of many more energy storage projects to come.”

Jamie Hailstone

This article first appeared on edie's sister title, Utility Week