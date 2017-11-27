Energy storage: edie launches free business guide to battery technology

Organisations seeking to capitalise on the benefits of energy storage now have access to a new edie Explains guide which breaks down everything you need to know about the technology.

Produced in association with edie's supporting partner Centrica Business Solutions, the edie explains: Energy storage guide is ideal for any sustainability professional or energy manager considering battery technology for their business.

Energy storage provides grid stability during electricity outages and reduces the need to import electricity via interconnectors. For businesses, meanwhile, the technology helps to maintain reliable supply, reduce wastage and save money.

But how much does an energy storage system cost? What are the key considerations that must be made ahead of deploying the technology? And how is the UK energy storage market maturing?

Thw edie Explains: Energy storage guide answers all these key questions and more, forming a comprehensive, easy-to-understand outline of everything you need to know about energy storage technology.

Quoted within the guide is Centrica Business Solutions' director Ian Hopkins, who provides a viewpoint on the growth in popularity of energy storage among UK businesses.

"The rise of batteries is partly driven by the need for increased flexibility, and helped by the falling cost of materials," Hopkins states. "This has allowed organisations to reduce their energy bills, secure back-up power when necessary and even generate revenue by supporting the grid.

"Businesses can see real benefits from energy storage. While it might be intended to provide energy resilience, it can do so much more than that."

The guide is released in the same week that the UK Government launched its much-anticipated Industrial Strategy, which has made local smart energy systems - supported by battery storage technology - one of its priority areas of development.

Read the edie Explains: Energy storage guide for free here.

edie webinar: Is your business energy resilient?

edie and Centrica Business Solutions are this week hosting a free webinar exploring the practical steps businesses can take to ensure energy resilience.



Using best-practice examples from M&S and Landsec, the webinar will break down the risks of non-resilience and explain how businesses can assess the risks and opportunities for their own operations.

The webinar is taking place on Thursday 30 November at 11am (GMT). REGISTER HERE.

edie staff