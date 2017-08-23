New hydrogen technology could slash engine emissions by 80%

A British manufacturer has launched a new hydrogen additive technology that can reportedly reduce engine emissions by as much as 80% and offer up to a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency.

The 100% recyclable hydrogen additive box has been developed over the past eight years at CGON’s R&D facility in the UK. The system, which can be used on any fossil fuel engine, creates a small amount of on-demand hydrogen directly into the fuel-air mix from an electrolyte solution, delivering a more complete combustion cycle.

Independent testing of the technology has revealed a reported elimination of almost all waste gases, with a reduction of 91.3% in particulate number (PN), plus a 50.6% reduction in NO2.

“Our patented technology generates hydrogen at an extremely low current with no hazardous

bi-products,” CGON chief executive Simon Johnson said. “We have completed millions of miles of testing and the result is a credible and independently verified, low-maintenance product that could literally change the air we breathe, improve air quality on a global scale and save thousands of lives every year.”

Hydro trucks

The emerging hydrogen economy is an area being increasingly explored by businesses looking to boost profits while slashing their carbon footprint. Earlier this month, convenience-store chain 7-Eleven revealed it had teamed up with Toyota in Japan to test hydrogen fuel cell delivery trucks and power generators in a bid to reduce emissions in distribution and operation.

According to Toyota, the trucks will use hydrogen for motive power and also for operating refrigeration units. The two firms will examine the utilisation of a fuel cell power generator as a power source at stores with hydrogen stations. Meanwhile, a stationary rechargeable battery system will be introduced to stores and may be used as an emergency power source during disasters.

Toyota is a key member of a £3m programme which aims to create a platform for fuel cell production for zero-emission cars. The Japanese company has previously used its fuel cell technology to create a static array to power its Honsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Using fuel cells with an output of 3.5kW – and similar to the ones found in the Toyota Mirai – Toyota claims that this marks the first time that fuel cells have been operational in a commercial environment.

Toyota is not the only major car manufacturer to have displayed a commitment to develop hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, with South Korean firm Hyundai unveiling its own FE Fuel Cell Concept vehicle earlier this year. Set for launch in 2018, the concept car features portable battery packs, which can be charged by the car’s energy output to power mobile passenger devices.

George Ogleby