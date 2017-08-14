Natural History Museum renews energy contract after big efficiency gains

The Natural History Museum has secured a new 10-year energy performance contract (EPC) with waste management firm Veolia after recording hundreds of thousands of pounds in energy efficiency savings.

The partnership will see Veolia help the Natural History Museum develop a new carbon reduction strategy at its London location and two of the Museum’s other sites.

Technical solutions implemented so far such as combined heat and power (CHP) technology, efficient lighting retrofits, boiler replacement and air conditioning plant have exceeded guaranteed annual net savings of £54,000 each year since 2004.

Commenting on the latest news, Veolia UK and Ireland chief technology & innovation officer Richard Kirkman said: “By implementing the latest energy efficiency measures the Natural History Museum have been able to save on energy costs which have funded these major enhancements. In this way EPCs make good economic and environmental sense for those looking to reduce carbon emissions, boost sustainability and minimise capital outlay.”

Historical savings

According to the Natural History Museum's latest CSR report, the ISO 14001-accredited site reduced its carbon emissions by 10% in 2015 to a combination of a proportional increase in electricity generated by the CHP technology and a reduction in the UK grid emissions factor owing to a ‘greener’ energy mix.

London’s Natural History Museum is part of the 1851 Estate which also includes prestigious landmarks such as the Science Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Royal Albert Hall and Imperial College. The latter institution launched a new academic research centre last year to help businesses manage the risks and financial opportunities posed by climate change.

George Ogleby