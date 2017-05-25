Sustainable Business Covered podcast: We're back! And we're LIVE from edie Live (Part 1)

The edie editorial trio of Luke, Matt and George have dusted off the podcast mic and returned for a special two-part episode of Sustainable Business Covered, bringing you an array of interviews with sustainability leaders from edie Live 2017.

And what a week it's been! Our flagship exhibition took place at the NEC Birmingham over two days, with hundreds of sustainability and energy management experts appearing across four stages to discuss an array of topics which were all bound by the manta of doing business better.

In this two-part episode of the podcast, the edie team broadcast live from the edie Live show floors, incorporating an array of interviews with some of the standout speakers from the event.

In this first, hour-long part of the episode, edie editor Luke opens the show by speaking with leading environmentalist Tony Juniper, who claimed that there is a "new wave" of innovative sustainable busniess leaders emerging to challenge any slow-to-act incumbants.

Later in part one, Luke heads to the Strategy & Innovation stage to speak with PwC's head of corporate sustainability Bridget Jackson and InfluenceMap's co-founder Dylan Tanner. Meanwhile, senior reporter Matt speaks with techUK's head of environment and compliance Susanne Baker, and reporter George catches up with M&S's energy efficiency manager Maria Spyrou along with the retailer's engineering research and development manager Imogen Cust.

This part concludes with the editorial team sitting down with Global Action Plan's partner Chris Large to reflect on the opening day of the show.

The second part of this podcast episode will be published on edie tomorrow (26 May).

You can listen to the edie podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast is ideal relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

