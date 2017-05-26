Sustainable Business Covered podcast: We're back! And we're LIVE from edie Live (Part 2)

Sustainability leaders from the likes of BT, Interface and Vodafone are providing the insight and inspiration in the second of this special two-part episode of the podcast, brought to you live from the show floors of edie Live 2017.

edie's flagship exhibition took place at the NEC Birmingham over two days this week, with hundreds of sustainability and energy management experts appearing across four stages to discuss an array of topics which were all bound by the manta of doing business better.

In this two-part episode of the podcast, the edie team broadcast live from the edie Live show floors, incorporating an array of interviews with some of the standout speakers from the event.

In this final, 45-minute part of the episode, edie editor Luke sets senior reporter Matt and report George the challenge of speaking to as many sustainability experts as they can find at the show - and the pair duly deliver with four fantastic interviews.

First, George heads to the Strategy & Innovation stage to speak with BT's principal consultant for sustainable business Steven Moore and Vodafone's senior environment manager Nicki Woodhead, who together discuss the future of sustainable business in the technology sector.

George then catches up with Giraffe Innovation's co-founder and director Rob Holdway, who discusses the key challenges and opportunities underpinning Britain's transition to a circular economy.

Later in the episode, Matt discusses supply chain ethics with Jo Mourant, a senior consultant at fashion sustainability organisation Made-By, before talking green energy finance with Triodos Bank's environment team manager Philip Bazin.

The episode concludes with the editorial team sitting down with Interface's innovation partner Jon Khoo to reflect on the two days of edie Live.

You can listen to the edie podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast is ideal relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

Subscribe on iTunes here and bookmark this page, where a new episode should appear every Friday. Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.

Sustainable Business Covered: Full list of episodes

(Episode 23 (Part 1) - We're back! And we're LIVE from edie Live)

(Episode 22 - 'Be bold for change' on International Women's Day)

(Episode 21 - Getting engaged with sustainability)

(Episode 20 - A day in the life of sustainability leaders)

(Episode 19 - Inside The Body Shop's innovation lab)

(Episode 18 - Raising a glass to our sustainability leaders)

(Episode 17 - A New Year's Revolution for the green economy)

(Episode 16 - Sharing cars and driving green innovation)

(Episode 15 - Fresh from Marrakesh)

(Episode 14 - The past, present and future of green buildings)

(Episode 13 - Britain's great green policy progressives)

(Episode 12 - From green apprentice to sustainability leader)

(Episode 11 - (Parts 1&2) - Circular economy dreams and responsible retail)

(Episode 10 - Back to CSR school)

(Episode 09 - Doddle deliveries and zero-waste restaurants)

(Epidode 08 - Sustainability without the fluff)

(Episode 07 - How to win the war on waste coffee cups)

(Episode 06 - Supply chain challenges and Shell's Eco-marathon)

(Episode 05 - IN or OUT of the European Union?)

(Episode 04 - Plan A progress and carbon-neutral beer)

(Episode 03 - Sustainability skills special)

(Episode 02 - Monkey dating and the 'S' word)

(Episode 01 - Live from edie Live)