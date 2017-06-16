Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Under the canopy and what's all the hubbub?

The founder of behaviour change charity Hubbub discusses his mission to achieve a resource revolution, while US manufacturer SC Johnson takes us on a virtual reality tour of the Amazon rainforest as part of its latest CSR drive.

In a month that has seen President Trump commit to pulling the US out of the Paris Agreement and the UK's Conservative Party seeking the support of the climate-sceptic Democratic Unionists in order to form a Government, edie escapes all of the political uncertainty to bring you positive stories from the world of sustainable business.

This hour-long episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast begins with edie reporter George visiting the London offices of Hubbub to meet the organisation's founder Trewin Restorick, who gives his views on the changing role of business when it comes to driving resource efficiency.

Then, edie's senior reporter Matt heads to the Natural History Museum for an exclusive screening of 'Under the Canopy', a virtual reality film commissioned by household cleaning products manufacturer SC Johnson. Before the film, Matt speaks with the firm's vice-president of sustainability Kelly Semrau, who explains why her company has taken on the task of protecting 10,000 acres of Amazon rainforest.

The usual podcast features complete this week's episode, with Matt discussing his 'green innovation of the week', and George analysing his stand-out 'sustainability success story' of the past seven days.

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

