NG Bailey’s 1.5C carbon targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative

NG Bailey’s new targets are to reduce emissions from sources it owns and controls and those it causes indirectly (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 50% by 2031. The company has also pledged that by 2027, 75% of its suppliers with have their own science-based targets in place.

The SBTi has confirmed that the targets were approved in alignment with the 1.5C limit and will enable NG Bailey to build towards a net-zero commitment, which does not yet have a public timeframe in place.

NG Bailey’s head of responsibility Natalie Wilkinson said: “NG Bailey already has a long history of being a responsible business when it comes to sustainability, reducing our absolute emissions by 27% to date while setting out our longer-term ambitions in our Net Positive strategy.

“However, as one of the UK’s leading M&E suppliers, we know we are at the forefront of being able to directly influence the transition to a lower carbon future. By taking the steps to have our science-based targets approved, we now not only have a clear roadmap for reducing our own emissions but can offer better lower emissions solutions for our clients, many of whom are on their own journeys.”

The company has reduced its carbon footprint by 31% since 2018, recording a 6% reduction in 2021 alone. NG Bailey has reduced electricity consumption and business travel, which have been the biggest contributors to emissions reductions to date.

NG Bailey notes that travel is the biggest contributor of emissions, accounting for more than 82% of the Group’s carbon footprint. The company has moved to increase the proportion of hybrid cars in its fleets to 35% and has reduced the maximum cap on traditional company cars to 110gCO2/km. In the future, the company will work towards a new cap of 75gCO2/km and under.

Elsewhere, the company will seek to maintain that 100% of its purchased energy comes from renewable or sustainable sources.

On waste, 98% of the waste generated by NG Bailey avoids landfill and is either recovered or recycled. The company is examining pathways to zero waste generation, including offsite pilots and how it can better embrace the circular economy.