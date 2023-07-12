Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

What will all of the latest developments to ESOS mean for your business in practice? What are the most effective routes to ESOS Phase 3 compliance ahead of the new deadline? And how can your business seize the “Opportunity” of the Scheme to support your decarbonisation goals?

Get the answer to these questions and all your other ESOS-related FAQs by registering for edie’s forthcoming 45-Minute Masterclass on the scheme.

This online event is free-to-attend and is being hosted in association with JRP Solutions. It will be broadcast live from 1pm British Summer Time on Thursday 27 July.

This event is being hosted amid a string of changes to ESOS and will fill you in on all the key developments.

Last month, the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced it would be extending the ESOS Phase 3 compliance deadline from 5 December 2023 to 5 June 2024.

Whilst the deadline extension doesn’t affect the ESOS qualification criteria, there have also been several other updates to the scheme. For example, further data will be required within ESOS reports, such as an energy intensity metric, and the reports must also provide greater details on how and when recommendations should be implemented.

The masterclass will be based around expert presentations which break down the ESOS Phase 3 compliance updates and provide top tips to make the most of the scheme. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your ESOS Phase 3 questions answered by our experts. See a full agenda below.

45-minute masterclass: ESOS Phase 3 compliance

Discussion points:

Phase 3 updates: Everything you need to know

Aligning ESOS energy audits with Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR)

How ESOS can accelerate progress towards net-zero goals

Masterclass chair

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Masterclass presenters:

Representative TBC, JRP Solutions

Speaker TBC