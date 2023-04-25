Registration open for edie’s Scope 3 emissions workshops in June

Sustainability professionals interested in tackling value chain emissions can apply for a place at edie’s in-person Scope 3 workshops in London, featuring expert advice and insight on shaping reporting, data management and delivery strategies.

Edie Staff

Published 25th April 2023

Registration open for edie’s Scope 3 emissions workshops in June

The full-day workshops take place in London in June

A day of insight, inspiration and innovation – edie’s Scope 3 Emissions Workshops helps sustainability, energy and supply chain professionals tackle one of the most critical aspects of the net-zero transition: calculating, reporting and minimising value chain emissions.

Taking place at the IET London: Savoy Place on Wednesday 21 June 2023, this full-day event creates the time and space for professionals to identify new ideas and actions when it comes to effectively engaging with suppliers and taking control of scope 3 emissions.

Those who successfully apply for a place will be given the tools and insight to assess and identify Scope 3 emissions hotspots, gain better knowledge on calculation approaches, develop ways to engage with internal teams on the subject and shape reporting strategies.

The primary purpose of the day is to accelerate progress towards a net-zero value chain for your business. This CPD-certified event includes an industry panel discussion involving a selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts, a networking lunch, and two rounds of professionally facilitated workshop discussions which allow delegates to share common challenges and key opportunities when it comes to measuring and reducing scope 3 emissions.

Click here to learn more about the workshops.

The event is specifically targeted at in-house sustainability, CSR, energy and net-zero professionals who are responsible for managing and/or implementing their own organisation’s sustainability/carbon/supply chain strategy, along with any other in-house professionals working within supply chain/procurement. The event is also open to a limited number of professionals working in not-for-profit organisations, academia and NGOs.

Individuals who do not meet these criteria – including out-of-house contractors, consultants and service/technology providers – are not eligible to attend this particular event. Delegate tickets are priced at £257 each.

Click here to apply for a place at the Scope 3 workshops.

