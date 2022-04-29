Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Engagement Week special featuring innocent, Hubbub and the Ad Association

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Episode 115 of edie’s long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast is dedicated to discussion and debate about how best to engage the general public with environmental topics through your organisation’s advertising and wider communications.

edie’s content editor Matt Mace and senior reporter Sarah George are on hand to present this special episode, featuring three exclusive interviews.

First up, Sarah takes the train to London to see Innocent Drinks‘ Trafalgar Square takeover. The brand set up a rewilded garden, complete with plant-based lion, at the tourist hotspot on Wednesday (27 April). The aim of the event was to launch the new ‘Big Rewild’ campaign in the UK, with a headline ambition to rewild two million hectares of land by 2025. But do the general public know what rewilding means? And how can we break down eco-jargon to build trust?

On hand to help answer these questions are innocent’s head of sustainability Simon Reid, UK Managing Director Sam Akinluyi and group marketing director Kirsty Hunter.

Our second interview is with the Advertising Association’s chief executive Stephen Woodford, who discusses how the meaning of responsible advertising has shifted in the net-zero transition. Stephen provides an update on the industry’s Ad Net Zero work and an overview of why we’re seeing more brands being pulled up for greenwashing.

Our third guest speaker is Hubbub co-founder and chief executive Trewin Restorick. After eight years with Hubbub, Trewin will be stepping down as chief executive this summer. In this podcast chat, he reflects on his learnings on driving impactful behaviour change campaigns in a collaborative manner.