SustyTalk: PZ Cussons’ Joanna Gluzman on embedding sustainability in 2022

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

Now, #SustyTalk is evolving from a video format to an audio-only format. This episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with PZ Cussons’ chief sustainability officer Joanna Gluzman.

Gluzman joined the consumer goods major, which produces brands including Carex and Imperial Leather, late last year after time at BT and latterly Avon. In this interview, she outlines what her priorities at PZ Cussons have been so far, and why now is a prime moment for businesses to update their sustainability strategies.

She also discusses how, with the UK in the grips of the cost-of-living crisis, businesses can better align sustainability and affordability when developing products and running communications campaigns. One of PZ Cussons’ major brands, Original Source, recently launched refillable shower gels which should save both plastic and money.

