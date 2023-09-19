Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with Razer’s global sustainability lead Kenneth Ng. This edition forms part of edie’s Focus Week on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is running from 18-22 September 2023.

Kenneth is on hand to explain how Razer was able to translate the far-reaching, global SDGs into tangible and ambitious goals within its corporate strategy. Key to doing this was prioritising which Goals were most material to the company and to its stakeholders, including Goal 13: Climate Action and Goal 12: Responsible Production and Consumption.

As Kenneth explains, taking action on the latter is not always easy when you have a customer base seeking new merch, and when you need to think about both durability and repairability while implementing alternative low-impact materials. He argues the case for acting in effective partnerships, including those you may not expect.

He says: “It’s very important to have lofty ambitions but, more importantly, at Razer, what we are extremely proud of is operationalizing sustainability as part of our business. It’s always been part of our DNA and we hope that other companies will join us on our journey – even our competitors”.

You can see Razer’s full list of sustainability targets and track progress to date in the company’s annual report.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk interviews

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is now booked for the remainder of 2023.