#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with Christine Hall, VP for R&D within the haircare division at the Estee Lauder Companies.

After a round of introductions, Christine explains the importance of re-formulating existing products in contributing to the company’s 2030 environmental goals. These include delivering emissions reductions in line with the Science-Based Targets Initiative’s 1.5C pathway.

She also explores, with us, the importance of involving suppliers and multiple internal teams with product reformulation, to help maximise improvements to overall environmental sustainability across the lifecycle.

Additionally, this episode explores how best to explain complex topics like green chemistry and lifecycle environmental assessments with consumers. Christine talks us through the Estee Lauder Companies’ ‘green score’ methodology, which can help track data from the whole product lifecycle in a meaningful and easy-to-understand way.

Christine says: “There’s a lot of noise, with a lot of people making claims and trying to do the right thing and trying to talk about that.

“It starts with being sure that you have a rigorous and thoughtful approach in the first instance. That’s why we have created a green chemistry and scientific advisory board with multiple outside scientists… who can look at what we’re doing, make recommendations and help us get better with each iteration of the green score.

“Then, we trained ourselves. We reached out to every [product] formulator across all our sites and trained them on both the green score and green formulation design, so they can make the best choices. Now, we’re starting to reach out and share what we’re doing with third parties and consumers.”

This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to at how their organisation’s design, procurement, sustainability and marketing teams can work more closely together to develop innovative launches.

