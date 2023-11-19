SustyTalk: UKSIF’s Oscar Warwick-Thompson previews the Autumn Statement

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with UKSIF’s head of policy and communications, Oscar Warwick-Thompson.

Warwick-Thompson is on hand to walk us through the expectations that the green finance community in Britain has for the upcoming Autumn Statement, set to be delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday (22 November).

He provides his take on how likely the Chancellor is to unveil a highly-anticipated UK response to green industrial stimulus packages such as the US’s Inflation Reduction Act and EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act, and how a British version could best be designed. The Chancellor had been pressed for this at the Budget this Spring but at the time confirmed a delay to the autumn.

Warwick-Thompson says: “In terms of economic investment more broadly, the UK does have a relatively weak record in terms of [blending] public and private investment in the economy, compared with G7 countries. I think we need to see a comprehensive investment plan for the whole economy but particularly for the clean energy transition.

“We think this is a really positive way of addressing this low investment environment we’ve seen over recent years and tackle some of those liked challenges such as issues productivity, issues with skills gaps, and the seeming lack of high-paying jobs across the country.”

Warwick-Thompson also covers the likely inclusions in the Autumn Statement for the finance sector, and how these changes could help to unlock new finance for low-carbon sectors.

This episode forms part of edie’s month-long Net-Zero November editorial campaign, hosted to help businesses in all sectors to shape and deliver ambitious decarbonisation goals.