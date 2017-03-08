Budget 2017: The green business reaction

Did Philip Hammond pull any big green surprises out of his little red box today? Or were key sustainability issues once again placed on the back-burner in the Chancellor's Spending Review? Here's the full industry reaction, as it comes in...

Taking place at 12:30pm this afternoon (23 November), the Spring Budget provides Chancellor Hammond with a golden opportunity to answer a number of key green policy questions.

Investment for disruptive technologies such as biotech, robotics and driverless vehicles was confirmed during Hammond's speech, but what about the other major green issues affecting Britain's business community?

Did'Spreadsheet Phil' announce the introduction of a diesel scrappage scheme, or confirm whether the Carbon Price Floor will continue from this 2020-21? The Chancellor was urged strongly urged to "do the right thing" and to drop the solar tax hike, while a confirmation of the Emissions Reduction Plan would have provided a much-need confidence boost for the green economy.

With the tax and spending pledges put forward in the 2017 Budget set to dominated by the looming Brexit negotiations, did we see a firm commitment from Hammond to continue to uphold key EU environmental legislations?

In the immediate aftermath, it appears that most of these issues remain on the UK Government's 'to-do' list, as Chancellor Philip Hammond offered little for the green economy to get excited about in his 2017 Budget this afternoon.

Follow edie's live Budget 2017 blog below for a round-up of all of the key green policy announcements and sustainable business reaction, as it happened.