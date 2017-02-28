Three is the magic number: edie shortlisted for trio of national awards

The showbiz world may still be recovering from the biggest mistake in Oscars history, but the edie team is unmistakably proud and excited to share the news of three award nominations for our editorial team.

edie editor Luke Nicholls, senior reporter Matt Mace and reporter George Ogleby have all been shortlisted for the PPA New Talent Awards 2017, which recognise the efforts and achievements of the rising stars in consumer magazines and business media.

Through daily news and commentary, exclusive interviews, topical features, in-depth business guides and industry reports, the editorial team works incredibly hard to ensure our community of 70,000+ sustainability and energy professionals are kept up-to-date and informed about today's most important sustainability issues.

Here's our pick of edie's award-worthy content: -

edie staff