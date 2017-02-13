Green Alliance announces new chief executive

Former head of the Campaign to Protect Rural England Shaun Spiers has been confirmed as the new chief executive of environmental think tank Green Alliance.

Spiers will take up the position on 5 June, replacing Matthew Spencer, who held the role for six years and is now the director of campaigns, policy and influencing at Oxfam GB.

“I am delighted to take up this post at such a pivotal time for the British environment,” Spiers said. “Brexit is a once-in-a-generation chance to strengthen environmental protection, improve countryside quality, and set a path to a low-carbon and resource-efficient future. But it also carries with it great risks.

“Green Alliance’s work with other green and civil society groups and progressive businesses will be essential to building a vision of the sort of country we want to be, and ensuring the best possible environmental outcomes.”

Spiers, who led the Campaign to Protect Rural England for 13 years, will lead Green Alliance’s work on energy, resources and the natural environment; and will help to co-ordinate the recently-established Greener UK coalition, which is campaigning for Britain’s environmental protections and climate leadership to be strengthened post-Brexit.

Green Alliance chair Dame Fiona Reynolds said: “We are delighted that someone with Shaun’s experience, skills and insight will be leading Green Alliance at this crucial time for environmental policy.”

Tamsin Cooper and Leah Davis will continue to serve as joint acting directors at Green Alliance until June.

