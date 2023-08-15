AI for the low-carbon transition: UK Government funds additional innovations

A dozen initiatives using artificial intelligence (AI) to slash emissions have received a share of UK Government funding, and Ministers are more than doubling the funding pot for the next round of the competition.

Author avatar image

Published 15th August 2023

Save

Register for free and continue reading

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Login Register

AI for the low-carbon transition: UK Government funds additional innovations

A competition offering £1m to innovative decarbonisation-related workstreams in the AI space was opened by the UK Government late last year. Today (15 August), the successful projects have been named.

Among them projects that could make solar energy generation more efficient, a scheme that could make dairy farming more efficient using robotics, and a project developing a more efficient computer that would reduce the energy consumption associated with AI itself.

All in all, 12 projects have split £1m of funding from the Government’s £1bn Net-Zero Innovation Portfolio, which has been operating since early 2021.

Ministers have elected to allocate £2.25m to support innovations through the next phase of the AI for Decarbonisation Programme. Applications will be taken until 10 October. The programme is open to energy firms, software developers and other innovators, including university-led projects. Click here for full details.

Separately, the Government’s Digital Catapult agency has outlined plans to spend up to £500,000 to launch the UK’s first Centre for Excellence focusing on the potential of AI for driving the net-zero transition.

Digital Catapult chief Dr Jeremy Silver said the centre is “perfectly placed to forge collaborations between the technology community and some of our most carbon intensive sectors”.

Precedence Research stated last year that the global market for AI in renewables is set to grow by more than one-quarter each year through to 2030, reaching almost $76bn by the end of the decade. Applications include optimising generation, easing planning and improving the traceability of energy generation origin.

Related article: Google’s Adam Elman on how AI can help to accelerate the energy transition

Topics

Tags

© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Most Read

UK Business Climate Hub to support 5.5 million SMEs toward net-zero

Tesco reveals SBTi-approved pathway to net-zero

Pension funds ‘dramatically underestimating’ climate risks, researchers warn

One week left to take edie’s business survey on the SDGs and the Just Transition

Biomass Strategy: UK Government affirms role of BECCs in meeting net-zero emissions

Action inspires action. Stay ahead of the curve with sustainability and energy newsletters from edie

Subscribe

empowering sustainable business