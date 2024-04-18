Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The tech giant revealed that more than 18 gigawatts (GW) of clean electricity now power Apple’s global operations and manufacturing supply chain, a figure exceeding triple that of 2020.

Apple has pledged to match every watt of charging electricity with clean electricity by 2030, alongside considerable investments in renewable energy projects globally.

Doubling down on its efforts, the company is now investing in solar projects in Michigan and Spain, generating 132 megawatts (MW) and 105MW of clean energy respectively, while in India, a joint venture with CleanMax is developing six rooftop solar projects totalling 14.4MW to power Apple’s operations.

Apple’s environment, policy and social initiatives vice president Lisa Jackson said: “Clean energy and water are foundational to healthy communities and essential building blocks for a responsible business.

“We’re racing toward our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal while taking on the long-term work to transform electrical grids and restore watersheds to build a cleaner future for all.”

Water and nature conservation

In tandem with its clean energy goals, Apple is advancing in water conservation through partnerships, aiming to deliver billions of gallons in water benefits and savings over the next two decades, including aquifer restoration and supporting access to clean drinking water.

This commitment extends across its supply chain, with suppliers collectively saving more than 12 billion gallons of fresh water last year alone and a cumulative total of 76 billion gallons since the inception of the company’s Supplier Clean Water Programme in 2013.

In addition to water conservation efforts, Apple is actively engaging in watershed restoration projects in high-stress regions where the company operates. These initiatives aim to enhance resilience against climate-driven challenges.

In Northern California, Apple is collaborating with River Partners to restore a 750-acre floodplain, aiming to plant native vegetation, reconnect floodplains and enhance resilience against climate-driven flooding, with an estimated 5 billion gallons of freshwater benefits over 20 years.

In the greater Phoenix area, Apple is partnering with Salt River Project (SRP) to safeguard 30,000 acres of forest from wildfires, supporting the Colorado River Basin’s watershed and securing nearly 2 billion gallons of water benefits.

Green bonds and supply chain pledges

Apple has rallied its global suppliers to transition to clean electricity and achieve carbon neutrality across all Apple-related operations.

So far, more than 320 suppliers, representing 95% of Apple’s direct manufacturing spend, have embraced the transition, resulting in 16.5GW of renewable energy online in Apple’s supply chain.

In China, Apple has connected its suppliers to renewable sources through the China Clean Energy Fund, resulting in more 1GW of new projects across 14 provinces.

Apple’s investments in clean energy and water conservation have been facilitated in part by its issuance of Green Bonds. Since 2016, Apple has allocated approximately $4.7bn in Green Bonds, with proceeds channelled towards clean energy projects, the Supplier Clean Energy Programme and ‘high-quality’ carbon removal initiatives through the Restore Fund.