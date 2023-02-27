Carbon Jargon Buster: edie publishes new A-Z explainer on key decarbonisation terms

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

edie’s Jargon Buster is designed to help you cut through complexity and get straight to the definition, explanation and content that you need. Originally acting as a dedicated online webpage to offer succinct definitions of key sustainability terms, edie’s Jargon Buster has been revolutionised into a downloadable pdf explaining all the key terms related to decarbonisation.

From carbon budgets and lifecycle emissions to transition plans and vehicle-to-grid technology – the corporate shift to net-zero is rife with frameworks, standards and technical terms that professionals at all levels must get their head around in order to accelerate the transition.

edie’s Net-Zero Jargon Buster is here to help! This free-to-download pdf provides dictionary-style definitions of all of the keywords and phrases you need to know to become a net-zero leader. The document doesn’t just focus on decarbonisation jargon but also the various social, environmental and nature-based concepts which support the transition.

The Jargon Buster guide outlines key scientific terms such as the difference between 1.5C and 2C as well as key business tools that will help organisations decarbonise, including power purchase agreements and environmental management systems.

Given the key interrelations between the climate and nature crises, the document also explains some key nature-based frameworks and jargon and how they can contribute to the net-zero movement. It also features additional “need to know” boxouts for any legislative requirements that businesses might face.

