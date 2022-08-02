Celebrating sustainability leadership: Registration now open for the edie Awards

Now in their 16th year, the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme – formerly known as the Sustainability Leaders Awards – champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

Entries are now OPEN. The submission deadline for the 2023 Sustainability Leaders Awards is Friday 14 October 2022 . The Awards are then set to take place as a live ceremony on Thursday 30 March 2023 at the Park Plaza London, Westminster.

The edie Awards are hosted during our flagship Business Leadership Month, offering a unique opportunity to have your sustainability achievements recognised and admired by thousands of businesses and climate experts. Winning an edie Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and accelerates sustainable business growth.

Categories & entries

The 2023 Sustainability Leaders Awards are open to organisations of all sizes from across the public and private sectors – from the largest multi-nationals to the smallest micro-organisations. As long as the individual, initiative, project, product or strategy shows real commitment, credibility and concrete results, we want to hear about it.

This year, there are 23 categories to choose from. Sitting alongside well-established favourites – including the all-important Sustainability Leader, of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee Engagement & Behaviour Change awards – we also have a number of net-zero carbon focused categories, including the Net-Zero Leader of the Year and Net-Zero Carbon Strategy of the Year awards.

We have also introduced some new categories for 2023. These include the Net-Zero Innovation of the Year – celebrating the initiatives that are enhances efforts to decarbonise. Our long-standing Social Sustainability category has also been updated to account for Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, while our Water, Waste and Resources categories have been merged.

As always your work will be judged by a diverse panel of sustainability, climate and energy experts, giving you an unmatched chance to have your work seen and admired by the very best. The full list of 2023 Sustainability Leaders Award judges will be revealed in due course.

All entries must be submitted by the deadline of Friday 14 October 2022.

View the full list of Sustainability Leaders Awards 2023 categories here.