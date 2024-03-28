Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The retail giant, with nearly 2,400 food stores across the UK, has become one of the first companies in the UK to set science-based targets that cover forest, land and agriculture (FLAG) emissions.

The ratified targets include commitments to reduce absolute Scope 1 (direct) and 2 (power-related) emissions by 66%, and absolute Scope 3 (indirect) emissions by 58.8% by 2030, measured against a 2016 baseline.

Additionally, Co-op has pledged to curtail absolute Scope 3 FLAG emissions by 42.4% by 2030 from the same 2016 base year, coupled with a target of no deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities by the end of 2025.

The news comes after the SBTi revealed that almost 240 businesses did not follow through on their commitment to set verified net-zero targets or 1.5C-aligned science-based emissions targets, with most citing Scope 3 emissions as a major challenge.

Co-op Group’s chief executive officer Shirine Khoury Haq said: “Reducing our impact on the planet is so important, which is why we are now building on the progress we have already made to date by setting ourselves challenging and robust targets.

“I’m delighted and proud that we are the first UK convenience retailer to have net-zero targets validated by the globally recognised body, the SBTi. We are committed to maintaining the positive momentum we have already achieved in the decarbonisation of our supply chain.”

Since launching its Climate Plan in 2021, the retailer has achieved a 21% reduction in Scope 3 emissions and a 59% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

These achievements are attributed to investments in low-carbon technologies including reducing energy use, phasing in lower-impact refrigerants and reducing fuel use for transport as well as collaborations with suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of key lines such as meat and dairy.

Central to Co-op’s Climate Plan are three guiding principles: adherence to scientific findings, advocacy for a fair transition and collaboration for systemic change.

JDE Peet’s

In related news, Dutch beverage company JDE Peet’s has committed to new sustainability targets, validated by the SBTi, requiring the company to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 43.3% by 2030, starting from a 2020 base year.

This forms part of brand’s Common Grounds sustainability programme comprising three pillars: responsible sourcing, minimising footprint and connecting people.

As part of its newly validated targets, the company is aiming for a 25% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions, focusing on industrial non-FLAG emissions, and a 30.3% reduction in FLAG emissions, by 2030.

JDE Peet’s has also pledged to ensure no deforestation occurs across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, including coffee, pulp & paper, palm oil and cocoa, by the end of 2025, as outlined in its forest policy.

These targets are in line with SBTi’s 1.5C mitigation pathway, thereby surpassing JDE Peet’s’ previous SBTi-approved commitments, which adhered to a pathway aiming for well below 2C. The SBTi is in the process of phasing out 2C-aligned targets.

JDE Peet’s has already achieved a 21% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 9% reduction in its Scope 3 emissions.

JDE Peet’s sustainability vice president Laurent Sagarra said: “We are pleased to have made considerable progress in our reductions in our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in 2023, and are proud to announce new targets in line with SBTi FLAG guidance to continue to drive reductions.

“Through our inclusive farmer-first approach, we can address environmental challenges while helping to maintain coffee farmers’ livelihoods.”