Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The body, responsible for auditing public sector bodies, has today (30 June) published an assessment of the Government’s preparedness to deliver the targets outlined in the Resource and Waste Strategy.

Published in late 2018, the Strategy marked the first major update to policymaking in this field in more than a decade. But it has been plagued by delays during the pandemic. Several key facets, including unified household recycling collections and a deposit return scheme for drinks containers have been pushed back more than a year.

While the NAO acknowledges that the Government “cannot plan every step in detail now” to deliver ambitions of halving waste by 2042, it concludes that the continued delays are leaving businesses ill-prepared for future changes – and deterring potential investment in sectors such as reusable packaging and next-generation recycling technologies.

The NAO’s conclusion is that the Government’s delivery plans for the strategy remain “ineffective” and “not as developed as we would expect”. Its report expresses concern that the Department for Food, the Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) is far from ending its culture of delay.

The report states: “[Defra] has not yet identified a clear outline path to achieving all of its resources and waste ambitions: it does not know when decisions about new interventions need to be made by in order to ensure realistic timeframes for design, testing and implementation, nor does it know, in broad terms, what sequencing of interventions is likely to produce most benefit over the long-term.”

edie has reached out to Defra for a response to the accusations made in the report.

Cost inefficiencies

Defra gets some credit from the NAO for identifying parts of the Resources and Waste Strategy to prioritise and setting out refreshed plans for consultation. These include extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme updates for packaging.

But the NAO is concerned that this more needs to be done to set the direction of travel. And warnings pepper the report about the potential cost inefficiencies of disorganised delivery of the Strategy.

It states: “The amount of household, commercial and industrial, construction and demolition waste we produce and what we do with it has economic and environmental consequences. Local authorities in England spent £4.9 billion on managing waste in 2021-22, £3.8 billion when accounting for income.”

It adds: “Defra spent more than £130 million on resources and waste work between April 2019 and March 2023, including on grants to other organisations.”

Public Accounts Committee chair Meg Hillier MP said: “We all need to reduce waste and recycle more to protect our environment. However, today the NAO reports that having missed its 2020 target on household recycling, Defra still lacks good long-term delivery plans for its work on waste.

“It’s another example of Defra’s culture of delay. Nearly five years on from its 2018 strategy, Defra has much to do before it can implement major reforms like the deposit return scheme. Defra must give households, local authorities and businesses the confidence they need to substantially change behaviours, or risk further setbacks to our environmental objectives.”