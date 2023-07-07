Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Regarded as the event industry’s pinnacle of recognition, last week’s Conference & Events Awards ceremony (30 June) recognised the best events and awards schemes in the country, with more than 300 organisations shortlisted.

edie 23, the world’s largest corporate climate action event for business, sustainability and net-zero leaders, scooped the big award of the night – Event of the Year (Up to 1,000 Attendees) – following a major revamp of the conference.

A new name, new venue, multiple new content streams and myriad innovative event features and networking opportunities all paid off, with judges hailing the edie team for “leaving no stone unturned in the reinvigoration of the two-day event”.

Another Conference & Events Awards 2023 judge said: “To turn around a long-standing event is extremely difficult – but by setting a clear mission and aligning everyone around a common goal, this team has hit the ball out of the park!”

The event also earned the Silver Award for Best Events Team, with another judge praising “a very methodical and diligent approach to the team’s goals and targets”.

edie 23 take place at the state-of-the-art 133 Houndsditch conference venue in central London on 1-2 March 2023. Speakers included revered Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti, Climate Change Committee Chair Lord Deben, and former Unilever chief executive Paul Polman.

Content was delivered across three stages and supported by an array of interactive and immersive event features and benefits, including a dedicated event app, an informal “mess up night” to discuss some of the times that sustainability initiatives didn’t go to plan, a series of “#SustyTalk Live” sideline sofa discussions, and a “25th Birthday Party” to celebrate edie’s 25th anniversary as the industry-leading sustainable business media brand.

One of the event’s biggest successes was that of a publicised Mission Statement. The edie 23 Mission Statement included an industry-leading commitment to speaker diversity and inclusivity, a strict no-greenwashing policy, and a laser-like focus on sparking new ideas and trackable actions through the event content.

As a result, the event achieved 59% women and 23% people of black, Asian and minority ethnic groups represented on stage, with 93% of all delegates claiming that edie 23 will have a direct, positive impact on their sustainability and net-zero strategies.

edie's premier annual event will return as edie 24 on 20-21 March 2024 at the same venue of 133 Houndsditch in London.