edie at 25: New content series looks back at more than two decades of climate action

edie at 25 is a new long-running campaign from the edie editorial team, in recognition of the fact that edie has been writing about sustainable business for 25 years. Throughout the spring and summer 2023, the content team will deliver an array of big interviews and opinion pieces all focused on the evolution of corporate sustainability. The next fortnight will act as a double “moment week” to reflect on 25 years of corporate sustainability leadership.

From the rise in transition plans and disclosure to the evolution of CSR into ESG and the transformation of sustainability professionals from activists to activators, the landscape of corporate sustainability is ever-changing.

edie at 25 is about reflecting on that change over the last two-and-a-half decades. Over the course of the year we’ll be speaking to the pioneering businesses and individuals that have helped make this movement mainstream, while also holding discussions with the disrupters to look at how sustainability will evolve over the next 25 years as we approach the 2050 deadline for delivering net-zero.

From high-profile interviews across key sectors including fashion and finance, to one-on-one discussions with sustainability leaders looking at the disruptive trends on the horizon, edie at 25 will explore the ever-changing world of corporate climate action.

As part of edie at 25, the content team will be running special podcast episodes, high-level blogs, innovation round-ups and interviews capturing the key moments of evolution in CSR – now commonly referred to as ESG – over the last 25 years.

Keep up to date with all the edie at 25 content here.