edie Awards 2023: Sustainability winners revealed at prestigious ceremony
Barratt Developments, Microsoft, TLT and Dentsu International were among the big winners of the 2023 edie Awards, announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening (30 March).
Now in its 16th year, the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the best net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge product innovations – winning an edie Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and accelerates sustainable business growth.
Our panel of 25 expert judges convened in late 2022 for a full day of judging where they whittled down almost 500 entries to a shortlist of around 200 finalists across 24 categories. This includes new categories such as the Net-Zero Innovation of the Year alongside returning favourites such as Partnership & Collaboration of the Year, and the coveted Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year.
Some of the evening’s standout individual winners included Bukky Bird, group sustainability director at Barratt Developments – who was crowned the Sustainability Leader of the Year – and Anna Lungley of Dentsu International – who scooped the Business Leader of the Year accolade. Meanwhile, Sophie Taylor of ClimatePartner was named Rising Sustainability Star.
In the business categories, Mitie won Net-Zero Carbon Strategy of the Year while TLT was crowned the Lloyds Bank Business of the Year. Elsewhere, CottonConnect won the award for SME of the Year.
And, in a surprise announcement on the day, Rachel Kyte, co-chair of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), was revealed as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the likes of Paul Polman, Dame Polly Courtice and Jonathon Porritt in receiving the prestigious award for their services.
edie Awards 2022 – The winners
Lifetime Achievement Award
Rachel Kyte
Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year
FORE Partnership – Cadworks, Glasgow
Energy Project of the Year
The Midcounties Co-operative – Driving energy efficiency and growing community energy
Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year
TEAM LEWIS and Schneider Electric – Powering Change
Employee Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year
CBRE – Making Sustainability Everybody’s Property
Net-Zero Carbon Strategy of the Year
Mitie – Plan Zero
Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion
Capgemini and CodeYourFuture – Digital Academy partnership
Sustainability Reporting & Communications
Microsoft and Radley Yeldar – Microsoft 2021 Environmental Sustainability Report
Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year
Willmott Dixon’s Sustainable Transport Scheme
Water, Waste & Resource Management
DuPont Water Solutions – Closed-Circuit Reverse Osmosis
Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year
The Rivers Trust, Wyre Rivers Trust and Triodos Bank – Wyre Natural Flood Management Investment Readiness project
Net-Zero Innovation of the Year
Morgan Sindall Group – Growing Natural Capital
Product Innovation of the Year
Aggregate Industries – ECOPact Prime AS
Product Innovation of the Year: Software, systems and services
Robert Walters Group – Recruitment Inclusivity Audit
Circular Economy Innovation of the Year
JLL – 20 Water Street
Consultancy of the Year
Futerra
ESG Investor of the Year
Clean Growth Fund
SME of the Year
CottonConnect
Partnership and Collaboration of the Year
The Faroese Sustainable Business Initiative (Burðardygt Vinnulív)
Rising Sustainability Star
Sophie Taylor, ClimatePartner
Team of the Year
Oxygen Conservation
Net-Zero Leader of the Year
Beverley Gower-Jones, Clean Growth Fund
Sustainability Leader of the Year
Bukky Bird, Barratt Developments
Business Leader of the Year
Anna Lungley, Dentsu International
Lloyd’s Bank Sustainable Business of the Year
TLT LLP
