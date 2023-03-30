edie Awards 2023: Sustainability winners revealed at prestigious ceremony

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Now in its 16th year, the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the best net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge product innovations – winning an edie Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and accelerates sustainable business growth.

Our panel of 25 expert judges convened in late 2022 for a full day of judging where they whittled down almost 500 entries to a shortlist of around 200 finalists across 24 categories. This includes new categories such as the Net-Zero Innovation of the Year alongside returning favourites such as Partnership & Collaboration of the Year, and the coveted Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year.

Some of the evening’s standout individual winners included Bukky Bird, group sustainability director at Barratt Developments – who was crowned the Sustainability Leader of the Year – and Anna Lungley of Dentsu International – who scooped the Business Leader of the Year accolade. Meanwhile, Sophie Taylor of ClimatePartner was named Rising Sustainability Star.

In the business categories, Mitie won Net-Zero Carbon Strategy of the Year while TLT was crowned the Lloyds Bank Business of the Year. Elsewhere, CottonConnect won the award for SME of the Year.

And, in a surprise announcement on the day, Rachel Kyte, co-chair of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), was revealed as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the likes of Paul Polman, Dame Polly Courtice and Jonathon Porritt in receiving the prestigious award for their services.

edie Awards 2022 – The winners

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rachel Kyte

Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year

FORE Partnership – Cadworks, Glasgow

Energy Project of the Year

The Midcounties Co-operative – Driving energy efficiency and growing community energy

Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year

TEAM LEWIS and Schneider Electric – Powering Change

Employee Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year

CBRE – Making Sustainability Everybody’s Property

Net-Zero Carbon Strategy of the Year

Mitie – Plan Zero

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion

Capgemini and CodeYourFuture – Digital Academy partnership

Sustainability Reporting & Communications

Microsoft and Radley Yeldar – Microsoft 2021 Environmental Sustainability Report

Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year

Willmott Dixon’s Sustainable Transport Scheme

Water, Waste & Resource Management

DuPont Water Solutions – Closed-Circuit Reverse Osmosis

Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year

The Rivers Trust, Wyre Rivers Trust and Triodos Bank – Wyre Natural Flood Management Investment Readiness project

Net-Zero Innovation of the Year

Morgan Sindall Group – Growing Natural Capital

Product Innovation of the Year

Aggregate Industries – ECOPact Prime AS

Product Innovation of the Year: Software, systems and services

Robert Walters Group – Recruitment Inclusivity Audit

Circular Economy Innovation of the Year

JLL – 20 Water Street

Consultancy of the Year

Futerra

ESG Investor of the Year

Clean Growth Fund

SME of the Year

CottonConnect

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year

The Faroese Sustainable Business Initiative (Burðardygt Vinnulív)

Rising Sustainability Star

Sophie Taylor, ClimatePartner

Team of the Year

Oxygen Conservation

Net-Zero Leader of the Year

Beverley Gower-Jones, Clean Growth Fund

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Bukky Bird, Barratt Developments

Business Leader of the Year

Anna Lungley, Dentsu International

Lloyd’s Bank Sustainable Business of the Year

TLT LLP