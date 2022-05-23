edie launches new ‘Mission Positive’ series on how sectors can move beyond net-zero

edie has today (23 May) published the first in a new series of reports detailing how organisations and sectors can look beyond net-zero to look at the role they are playing in society while also decarbonising.

The first in this new and revamped series of sector insight reports is the public sector.

The public sector represents a critical piece of the UK’s net-zero puzzle. From local government to hospitals, schools and social housing providers – a significant amount of investment and work is required to cut emissions and embrace clean technologies. But beyond simply ‘reducing’, public sector organisations also have a key role to play in enhancing the environmental and social sustainability of the communities they serve.

This report aims to highlight the optimism in the sector in not only playing a key role in reaching net-zero, but also contributing to a “net-positive” approach to society, the economy and the planet.

For this first report in this brand new series, edie will explore the drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating decarbonisation, along with the steps that can be taken to embrace a ‘net-positive’ philosophy.

The report has been created in assistance with Centrica Business Solutions and uses exclusive results from edie’s sustainability leadership survey of more than 250 sustainability and energy professionals. This public sector report has also been produced with guidance from in-depth discussions with a steering panel of sustainability experts from some of the world’s most respected public sector firms in the vanguard of sustainability leadership, featuring representatives from councils and the NHS.

