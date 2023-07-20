Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The NHS’s overall climate commitment is to cut emissions across all scopes by 80% by 2032, or sooner if possible, on the road to net-zero by 2040. It was revealed that around half of NHS Trusts are not on track to meet their decarbonisation targets.

Historically, the NHS has reduced emissions by just 1% each year, but the level of annual reductions will need to hit 8% if the 2040 net-zero target is to be delivered.

For this report, produced with assistance from our supporting partners Centrica Business Solutions, edie will explore the drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating decarbonisation across the NHS, along with the steps that can be taken to embrace a ‘net-positive’ philosophy.

—DOWNLOAD THE NHS SPOTLIGHT REPORT HERE—

This new report explores the challenges and opportunities facing the NHS on the road to net-zero emissions while continuing to provide critical services to society.

edie has already published the first few reports in its Mission Possible report series, including a deep dive into the public sector, which you can access here. But given the complexities around finance, retrofitting and staff engaged for the NHS, plus the crucial service it provides for society, a new spin-off report will be generated focusing on decarbonisation across the NHS.

This report will explore the key drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating decarbonisation across the NHS portfolio, breaking down the steps that can be taken to embrace a ‘net-positive’ philosophy.

Click here to download the report.