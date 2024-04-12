Henkel launches supplier climate engagement plan to cut Scope 3 emissions

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The programme, called ‘Climate Connect’ and operated as part of a collaboration between Henkel and industry specialist Manufacture 2030, is intended to help Henkel deliver against its ambitions to cut Scope 3 (indirect) emissions generated upstream.

Henkel is aiming for a 30% reduction in emissions associated with purchased goods and services by 2030, against a 2017 baseline. It is also striving to align with the Science-Based Targets Initiative’s (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard, which requires a commitment for a 90%+ emissions reduction across all scopes by 2050 or sooner.

Through ‘Climate Connect’, suppliers will be able to record key data relating to energy use, waste volumes and water consumption. This will enable improved emissions estimations.

These baselines will be used to identify the best measures each supplier can take to reduce emissions. Henkel has noted that different suppliers will be at different “maturity levels” with their respective journeys to measuring and managing emissions.

Henkel is already working with other companies in the chemical and consumer goods industries to calculate the carbon footprint of products and ingredients. It hopes the new programme can provide even more accurate data from a larger supplier base, plus present new opportunities for supplier partnerships.

“Compared to large companies, our small- and medium-sized partners often find it difficult to record their CO 2 emissions as they lack the capacity to do so,” said Henkel’s chief procurement officer Bertrand Conquéret.

“Yet this data is hugely relevant, as it is the only way to define targets and measures to reduce these emissions.

“’Climate Connect’ is, therefore, designed as a long-term partner project with which we want to support our suppliers directly and as individually as possible.”

Another key facet of the programme is that supplier firms will be supported to disclose through CDP, one of the world’s largest corporate environmental data platforms. Doing so, Henkel has stated, may help them to gain access to new clients and additional finance opportunities from green-minded investors.

Around 21,000 companies currently disclose through CDP. The platform saw a 24% year-on-year increase in the number of disclosing businesses in 2023.

