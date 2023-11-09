How corporates can shift electricity use, reduce bills and cut carbon through Demand Side Response

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

As the nights get shorter, the temperature drops and we get closer to winter, our natural reaction is to turn on more lights and increase the heating. If you are a large business that uses a lot of electricity this can result in higher costs and energy consumption. With rising costs, we could all do with making some savings where possible.

Did you know that that by reducing your energy consumption at peak times you can beat and even benefit from the winter energy market volatility?

E.ON’s customers use Demand Side Response, an intelligent way to use energy. By using DSR your business can turn up, down, or shift its energy demand in real-time to reduce energy costs, generate revenues and contribute to security of supply in the UK.

You might be asking yourself what exactly is Demand Side Response and why should my business start using it?

DSR simply involves your business increasing, decreasing, or shifting its electricity use in response to a signal, to manage periods of high energy costs, high national demand, or a request from National Grid. By implementing DSR, you will help to balance energy supply and demand in the UK and ensure security of supply in an increasingly renewable-based energy system. DSR is a deliberate process that allows energy users to reduce electricity consumption at s by pausing or reducing consumption, changing the times when electricity is consumed or offsetting your import through flexible on-site assets.

You can increase your consumption when demand is low, or when supply from renewable sources is higher. Battery storage can also be a great addition, allowing you to store cheaper and greener energy to use when you need,or sell back to the grid.

What are the benefits of DSR?

Make savings and reduce overall electricity bills by utilising less electricity from the National Grid during peak hours.

Supply excess electricity from additional energy sources, such as spare generators back into the Grid to generate revenue.

Adopting DSR makes perfect sense for any business that is serious about being environmentally responsible, reducing its carbon footprint and achieving net zero.

