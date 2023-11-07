HubSpot has net-zero goals approved by Science Based Targets initiative

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

HubSpot joins more than 400 companies in setting net-zero targets before 2040 and validating efforts to reach that ambition through the SBTi.

The new approved targets include reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 47% by 2030 from a 2019 base year and reducing Scope 3 emissions from business travel by 55% per employee by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Additionally, HubSpot will ensure that 70% of its suppliers, by spend, will have science-based targets in place by 2027.

For the 2040 ambition, HubSpot will strive to reduce absolute emissions across all Scopes by 90% by 2040, compared to the 2019 baseline.

“Having our targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative is an important milestone on our climate journey, and one step towards a net-zero carbon future,” HubSpot’s director of ESG Yogesh Chauhan said.

“The climate crisis requires collective action and bold solutions, and we’re committed to working with our customers, partners and the wider tech industry to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

In order to reach these goals, HubSpot has outlined some general steps and initiatives it will focus on. This includes switching to renewable energy, optimising office space, installing energy-efficient technologies and introducing sustainability criteria in new building leases. One example of this is in Dublin, where solar panels producing 16,000 kWh of clean energy annually have been installed.

For staff, HubSpot provides and internal carbon calculator quiz to outline steps to make hybrid working more sustainable. For suppliers, HubSpot will engage on various methods to help firms set their science based targets by 2027.