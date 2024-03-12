Limited spaces available for edie’s Scope 3 workshop event in June

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Back by popular demand, edie’s Scope 3 Emissions Workshops helps sustainability, energy and supply chain professionals tackle one of the most critical aspects of the net-zero transition: calculating, reporting and minimising value chain emissions.

Taking place at the IET London: Savoy Place on Friday 14 June, this full-day event creates the time and space for professionals to identify new ideas and actions when it comes to effectively engaging with suppliers and taking control of scope 3 emissions.

The primary purpose of the day is to accelerate progress towards a net-zero value chain for your business. This CPD-certified event includes an industry panel discussion involving a selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts, a networking lunch, and two rounds of professionally facilitated workshop discussions which allow delegates to share common challenges and key opportunities when it comes to measuring and reducing scope 3 emissions.

The workshop rounds follow the themes of “Identification, measurement and analysis”, and “Action, engagement and reporting”.

Workshop themes include:

Aligning net-zero strategies with scope 3 target-setting

Identification and assessment of emissions hotspots

Calculation and measurement of supplier emissions

Stakeholder engagement to reduce scope 3 footprints

Supply chain actions and collaboration opportunities

Reporting and assurance of your scope 3 data

All of these themes will be covered in the two rounds of workshops, ensuring that all delegates come away with an end-to-end overview of scope 3 emissions calculations and reductions.

The event is specifically targeted at in-house sustainability, CSR, energy and net-zero professionals responsible for managing and/or implementing their own organisation’s sustainability/carbon/supply chain strategy, along with any other in-house professionals working within supply chain/procurement. The event is also open to a limited number of professionals working in not-for-profit organisations, academia and NGOs.

Individuals who do not meet these criteria – including out-of-house contractors, consultants and service/technology providers – are not eligible to attend this particular event. Delegate tickets are priced at £257 each.

For more information and to book your place at the workshop, click here.