Limited spaces available for edie’s Scope 3 workshop event in June

Sustainability professionals interested in tackling value chain emissions can apply for a place at edie’s in-person Scope 3 workshops in London on Friday 14 June for a full day on insight on how to get to grips with the supply chain and embed decarbonisation into practices.
Back by popular demand, edie’s Scope 3 Emissions Workshops helps sustainability, energy and supply chain professionals tackle one of the most critical aspects of the net-zero transition: calculating, reporting and minimising value chain emissions.
Taking place at the IET London: Savoy Place on Friday 14 June, this full-day event creates the time and space for professionals to identify new ideas and actions when it comes to effectively engaging with suppliers and taking control of scope 3 emissions.
The primary purpose of the day is to accelerate progress towards a net-zero value chain for your business. This CPD-certified event includes an industry panel discussion involving a selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts, a networking lunch, and two rounds of professionally facilitated workshop discussions which allow delegates to share common challenges and key opportunities when it comes to measuring and reducing scope 3 emissions.
The workshop rounds follow the themes of “Identification, measurement and analysis”, and “Action, engagement and reporting”.
Workshop themes include:
- Aligning net-zero strategies with scope 3 target-setting
- Identification and assessment of emissions hotspots
- Calculation and measurement of supplier emissions
- Stakeholder engagement to reduce scope 3 footprints
- Supply chain actions and collaboration opportunities
- Reporting and assurance of your scope 3 data
All of these themes will be covered in the two rounds of workshops, ensuring that all delegates come away with an end-to-end overview of scope 3 emissions calculations and reductions.
The event is specifically targeted at in-house sustainability, CSR, energy and net-zero professionals responsible for managing and/or implementing their own organisation’s sustainability/carbon/supply chain strategy, along with any other in-house professionals working within supply chain/procurement. The event is also open to a limited number of professionals working in not-for-profit organisations, academia and NGOs.
Individuals who do not meet these criteria – including out-of-house contractors, consultants and service/technology providers – are not eligible to attend this particular event. Delegate tickets are priced at £257 each.
For more information and to book your place at the workshop, click here.
