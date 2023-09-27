Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

edie has an exciting opportunity for sustainability professionals and leaders to put themselves or a colleague forward as a speaker at the world’s largest corporate climate action event, edie 24, taking place at 133 Houndsditch in London on 20-21 March.

This event was a roaring success last year, with more than 700 attendees, 130 renowned speakers and three themed stages. We’re proud to report that 92% of attendees claimed the event had a direct, positive impact on their organisation’s sustainability and net-zero strategies.

This year, we’re making edie 24 event more impactful and as such we’re placing a laser-like focus on the “how” behind climate action. We’re on the lookout for standout case studies, need-to-knows, technical how-to’s and breakthrough solutions to feature on the programme.

Specifically, we are looking for any best practice case business studies or action-focused talks on one or more of the following areas:

Supply chain adaptation

Supply chain resilience

Cross-sector collaboration

Business and local authority collaboration

Successful sustainability partnerships

Mobilising finance internally / CFO engagement

Unlocking climate finance externally (e.g. investors / funding schemes)

Using AI for good

Social innovation

Transition planning

Transitioning to renewables and onsite technologies

Net-zero communications and behaviour change approaches (internal and external)

If you believe you have a good story to tell the edie 24 audience across any of the above topic areas, please provide a short summary of what you would like to speak about, and we can discuss the opportunity in more detail.

All requirements for entry are available via the edie 24 Mission Statement. Please check out the statement before submitting.

Speaking slots for edie 24 are in very high demand so if you have a case study of interest please do submit them within the next two weeks.

APPLICATION CRITERIA

Submit to edie’s Senior Producer Jadeburnett@fav-house.com

Identify which one of the topics the case study is addressing

A short summary of the case study and any supporting documents

The name/profile of their suggested speaker