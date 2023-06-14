Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The company’s latest roll-out introduced a fleet of Vauxhall Vivaro-Es for use by its Technical Services mobile engineers. The facilities management giant now operates more than 3,500 electric-powered vehicles across its business.

In 2019, the company pledged to electrify at least one-fifth of its 3,500-vehicle portfolio by 2020, as part of its overall goal of achieving complete fleet electrification by 2025.

Mitie’s group fleet manager Heidi Thompson said: “Reaching the halfway stage in our roadmap to achieve a zero-emission fleet is an important milestone which underscores our commitment to our Plan Zero pledge, and our goal of fully electrifying our vehicles by the end of 2025.”

Last Month, Mitie deployed 60 EVs across some of its major contracts including Magnox, where EVs are used by engineers conducting essential maintenance services to critical nuclear infrastructure.

Mitie’s focus on decarbonisation extends beyond its own operations. The company recently supported the Defence Infrastructure Organisation in securing 20 EVs for its Gibraltar site and deployed more than 100 EV vans across other contracts including the Home Office and National Grid.

Mitie is a member of the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, committing to share best practice with other corporates to spur a wider uptake of EVs.

The lack of infrastructure is a key challenge faced by most EV100 members. To support the rapid growth of its EV fleet, Mitie has installed 2,800 EV charging stations across customer sites and colleagues’ homes.

The milestone is a big leap forward in Mitie’s wider Plan Zero pledge, which sets out a three-pillar decarbonisation plan to reach net-zero across its operations by 2025, centered around power and transport; waste; and the energy efficiency of buildings.

A sustainability update from the company in October 2022 confirmed that emissions intensity has been reduced by 43% across the business, with nine of Mitie’s sites now fully decarbonised.

In April this year, Mitie received certification from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that its near and long-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets meet the SBTi’s criteria and recommendations.

By the financial year 2027, the company aims to decrease Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 29.4%, while also committing to sourcing 100% renewable electricity. Mitie also plans to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from various sources, including purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities, waste generated by operations, business travel, and employee commuting by 25.2%. Additionally, the company aims to ensure that 60% of its suppliers have science-based targets in place.

Mitie’s long-term vision includes reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% by the financial year 2046, along with a corresponding 90% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions.