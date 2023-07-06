Net-Zero Awards 2023: Meet the Judges
With the 2023 Net-Zero Awards entry deadline approaching, edie takes a closer look at the esteemed panel of judges who will be presiding over this year's submissions, featuring representatives from the REA, Innovate UK, Race to Zero, Energy UK and more.
In May, edie announced the launch of the Net-Zero Awards, specially created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy in the UK and beyond.
Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to empower teams, inspire stakeholders and ultimately accelerate decarbonisation across all industries.
There is now just a few weeks left to submit your applications. The full list of 16 categories and criteria can be viewed here. The entry deadline is Friday 14 July, with the Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Wednesday 15 November in London.
Meet the Judges…
Angela Terry, Chief Executive, One Home
Anya Ledwith, Director, Eshcon
Nazmiye Ozkan, Professor of Sustainable Energy Transitions, Cranfield University
Mark Sommerfeld, Head of Power & Flexibility, The REA
Will Kirkpatrick, Senior Sustainability Advisor,
Munish Datta, Director of Sustainability, Specsavers Group
Emma Mckenna, Head of Net-Zero, Innovate UK
Simon Graham, Head of Innovation De Courcy Alexander
Juliette Sanders, Director of Strategic Communications, Energy UK
Tania Kumar, Head of Decarbonisation, CBI
Gudrun Cartwright, Climate Action Director, Business in the Community
Angela Everitt, Content Director, Springwise
Tessa Vincent, Policy & Engagement Lead, Race to Zero
Elliot Cyriax, Head of Strategy & Programmes, Bankers for Net-Zero
Madileine Gabriel, Mission Director, Nesta
Categories and criteria
From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.
A total of 16 categories have been developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year through to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.
Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.
All the information on how to enter the awards and how to partner with the event to promote the best business decarbonisation, is available on edie’s new Net-Zero Awards website.
