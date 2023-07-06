Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

In May, edie announced the launch of the Net-Zero Awards, specially created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy in the UK and beyond.

Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to empower teams, inspire stakeholders and ultimately accelerate decarbonisation across all industries.

There is now just a few weeks left to submit your applications. The full list of 16 categories and criteria can be viewed here. The entry deadline is Friday 14 July , with the Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Wednesday 15 November in London.

—CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE NET-ZERO AWARDS—

Meet the Judges…

Angela Terry, Chief Executive, One Home

Anya Ledwith, Director, Eshcon

Nazmiye Ozkan, Professor of Sustainable Energy Transitions, Cranfield University

Mark Sommerfeld, Head of Power & Flexibility, The REA

Will Kirkpatrick, Senior Sustainability Advisor,

Munish Datta, Director of Sustainability, Specsavers Group

Emma Mckenna, Head of Net-Zero, Innovate UK

Simon Graham, Head of Innovation De Courcy Alexander

Juliette Sanders, Director of Strategic Communications, Energy UK

Tania Kumar, Head of Decarbonisation, CBI

Gudrun Cartwright, Climate Action Director, Business in the Community

Angela Everitt, Content Director, Springwise

Tessa Vincent, Policy & Engagement Lead, Race to Zero

Elliot Cyriax, Head of Strategy & Programmes, Bankers for Net-Zero

Madileine Gabriel, Mission Director, Nesta

Categories and criteria

From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.

A total of 16 categories have been developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year through to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.

Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.

All the information on how to enter the awards and how to partner with the event to promote the best business decarbonisation, is available on edie’s new Net-Zero Awards website.