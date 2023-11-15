Net-Zero Awards: Winners revealed at prestigious ceremony

Companies including Formula E, Chivas Brothers and Whitbread have been announced as winners of edie’s inaugural Net-Zero Awards, announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Wednesday evening (15 November).

15th November 2023

Congratulations to all of our Net-Zero Award winners!

A sister scheme to the edie Awards – the world’s most prestigious accolade for sustainable businesses – the new edie Net-Zero Awards have been created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.

From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards are a timely opportunity to celebrate ambitious net-zero efforts and achievements.

A total of 16 categories were developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year through to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.

Here, you can check out the deserved winners below…

Net-Zero Awards 2023: Meet the Winners

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year  

Environment Agency – Net Zero Behaviour Change Programme

Built Environment Project of the Year   

Whitbread – The ‘electric only’ Swindon Town Centre Premier Inn

Communications Agency of the Year     

SEC Newgate UK

Consultancy of the Year              

AtkinsRéalis

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year      

Chivas Brothers – Heat Recovery Technology for Energy and Carbon Reduction in Distillation

Innovation of the Year: Projects and Products   

Innovatium – PRISMA – A Liquid Air Battery innovation that delivers Compressor Integrated Energy Storage (CIES)

Innovation of the Year: Software, Systems & Services    

DCC/Urban Tide – uZero

Manufacturer of the Year

Suzano – Commitments to Renewing Life

Mobility Project of the Year

First Mile – Waste and recycling collection and consolidation by electric cargo bike

Net-Zero Hero

Julie Furnell, Mobilityways

Net-Zero Strategy of the Year

Formula E – Net Zero Strategy

Product of the Year

GeoPura – HPU – hydrogen powered generator

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Bouygues Energies & Services – Swaffham Prior Renewable Heat Network

Smart Systems and Flexibility Project of the Year

Glen Dimplex, Centrica and Midland Heart – Increasing renewable generation with smart heat batteries

Supply Chain Decarbonisation Project of the Year

Minviro – MineBIT – Battery Impact Calculator

Lloyds Bank Just Transition Award

Cora – creating amazing places with sustainability at their core

 

