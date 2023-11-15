Net-Zero Awards: Winners revealed at prestigious ceremony
Companies including Formula E, Chivas Brothers and Whitbread have been announced as winners of edie’s inaugural Net-Zero Awards, announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Wednesday evening (15 November).
A sister scheme to the edie Awards – the world’s most prestigious accolade for sustainable businesses – the new edie Net-Zero Awards have been created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.
From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards are a timely opportunity to celebrate ambitious net-zero efforts and achievements.
A total of 16 categories were developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year through to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.
Here, you can check out the deserved winners below…
Net-Zero Awards 2023: Meet the Winners
Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year
Environment Agency – Net Zero Behaviour Change Programme
Built Environment Project of the Year
Whitbread – The ‘electric only’ Swindon Town Centre Premier Inn
Communications Agency of the Year
SEC Newgate UK
Consultancy of the Year
AtkinsRéalis
Energy Efficiency Project of the Year
Chivas Brothers – Heat Recovery Technology for Energy and Carbon Reduction in Distillation
Innovation of the Year: Projects and Products
Innovatium – PRISMA – A Liquid Air Battery innovation that delivers Compressor Integrated Energy Storage (CIES)
Innovation of the Year: Software, Systems & Services
DCC/Urban Tide – uZero
Manufacturer of the Year
Suzano – Commitments to Renewing Life
Mobility Project of the Year
First Mile – Waste and recycling collection and consolidation by electric cargo bike
Net-Zero Hero
Julie Furnell, Mobilityways
Net-Zero Strategy of the Year
Formula E – Net Zero Strategy
Product of the Year
GeoPura – HPU – hydrogen powered generator
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Bouygues Energies & Services – Swaffham Prior Renewable Heat Network
Smart Systems and Flexibility Project of the Year
Glen Dimplex, Centrica and Midland Heart – Increasing renewable generation with smart heat batteries
Supply Chain Decarbonisation Project of the Year
Minviro – MineBIT – Battery Impact Calculator
Lloyds Bank Just Transition Award
Cora – creating amazing places with sustainability at their core
© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.
Please login or Register to leave a comment.