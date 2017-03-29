BAFTA and beer giant announce renewables purchasing plans

As BAFTA forms a partnership to help the television and film sector purchase renewable energy, the world's largest beer maker has announced a new commitment to secure 100% purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, has on Tuesday (28 March) agreed to purchase 100% of its electricity from renewable sources in markets like Argentina, Brazil, India and across Africa. The commitment, with a 2025 timeframe, will shift six terawatt-hours of electricity into the renewables sector.

“Climate change has profound implications for our company and for the communities where we live and work,” AB InBev’s chief executive Carlos Brito said. “Cutting back on fossil fuels is good for the environment and good for business, and we are committed to helping drive positive change. We have the opportunity to play a leading role in the battle against climate change by purchasing energy in a more sustainable way.”

AB InBev, known for brands such as Stella Artois and Budwiser, expects to source between 75% to 85% of its renewable electricity through power purchasing agreements. The remaining 15% to 25% will be sourced from onsite technologies including solar arrays.

The commitment will see the beer maker become the largest corporate purchaser of renewable electricity in the consumer goods sector, reducing its operational carbon footprint by 30%. AB InBev has also announced it has signed up to the RE100 initiative, signifying its commitment to using 100% renewable electricity.

BAFTA’s battle cry

The brewer’s announcement arrived just one day after BAFTA’s Albert consortium, an influential initiative for the film and TV sector to promote sustainability, partnered with 100% renewable electricity provider Good Energy to increase the demand and affordability of green energy in the UK.

The collaboration forms part of Albert’s Creative Energy Project, and has so far been signed by Mammoth Films, Baby Cow, Films at 59, Splice, Halo Post Production, Neal Street Productions, Procam, Band Films, CPL Productions, Take 2 Productions, Incentive Pictures, and Directors UK, and BAFTA itself.

Under the initiative, Good Energy will provide renewable electricity to all three of BAFTA’s main London offices.

BAFTA’s chief operating officer and Albert chair Kevin Price said: “The international community have made some strong commitments for carbon reduction and we are delighted to be working with Good Energy to help make those commitments a reality.

“The industry has a tendency to focus on tangible environmental impacts but it’s electricity where the largest impact lies and where we must focus our attention. We look forward to BAFTA having its very own wind turbine one day.”

Around 13 tonnes of carbon emissions are linked to the production of one hour’s worth of TV and film content, with almost 60% of these emissions arising from the electricity use.

Starting next week, all BBC televisions programmes will be required to track their carbon footprint. All programmes commissioned by the broadcaster would have to use the Albert carbon calculator to track emissions and uncover best practices to reduce environmental impacts.

Most BBC shows are already using the calculator to track emissions. More than 2,000 users across 300 companies are currently signed up to Albert, and 63 shows have been certified for implementing sustainable production techniques, achieving a carbon reduction against industry benchmarks and involving key stakeholders.

Matt Mace