edie Live Exhibitor Spotlight: A-Consult

With only ONE WEEK to go before edie Live at the NEC on 23-24 May we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

This week, we hear from liquids handling and storage experts A-Consult about why visitors should make sure stand K22 is in their plan for the show.

Tell us why visitors should come to your stand during edie Live

A-Consult specialises in providing solutions for the storage and handling of liquids in the water industry, AD and biogas, agriculture and industrial sectors. Established in 1986 we have successfully constructed more than 9,000 tanks throughout the United Kingdom and across Europe.

Aqua-Tank provides a safe, cost effective method of containment with numerous applications within the water, waste and industrial sectors offering a design, manufacture and installation service meaning a single source for your liquid storage requirements. Each tank/vessel is bespoke, manufactured to the exact designs, specifications and requirements of each individual client, helping you source exactly what you need to achieve your project objectives.

What is the biggest challenge you can help them overcome?

Operating across Europe, A-Consult has more than 30 years of experience installing more than 9,000 precast concrete tanks including process tanks, filter tanks, settlement tanks, digester tanks, drinking water tanks, reception tanks, to name just a few applications. Manufactured under factory-controlled conditions, A-Consult offers a consistent product constructed from high strength concrete panels, and being precast, installation is speedy and generally unhindered by inclement weather conditions, a real consideration when achieving tight programming dates.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

A-Consult manufactures a range of products providing storage solutions for all types of applications. As we design, manufacture and install we can provide a single sourced storage solution thus minimising supplier interface. With bespoke solutions available for all liquid storage applications we can assist in maximising output potential against initial outlay.

What will we see that’s new?

During edie Live A-Consult Ltd will be on hand to show you our newly developed range of rectangular and square precast concrete tanks, which, combined with our precast concrete roofs and in-situ bases, give a great solution for all types of storage requirements.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

Sustainability issues are firmly on the corporate agenda with many business leaders recognising the importance of environmental and social performance to their companies. Sustainability can be an important business goal, a business strategy itself, if led from the top and thus engaged in at all levels of the company.

