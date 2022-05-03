Resource Revolution: edie to host a week of content and online events dedicate to the circular economy

As the flagship Sustainability Leaders Forum 2022 concluded, the time for transformative change is now, and the circular economy represents a critical enabler in the global transition to a just, resilient and prosperous economy.

But the war on waste is not being won; total waste generation continues to mount, recycling rates are not increasing at the rates required, and circular products and packaging materials are not being scaled up fast enough.

Circular Economy Week is about making change happen. From embracing circular economy principles, to spurring packaging innovation and driving collaboration across the value chain – the week will provide industry updates, thought leadership discussions and practical insights which empower businesses to accelerate the circular economy.

We will be offering up a plethora of digital content throughout the week – led by a high-level online event, two downloadable reports and a dedicated podcast discussion.

The Circular Economy Inspiration Sessions

Hosted during edie’s special Circular Economy Week of digital content and events, the Circular Economy Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to capturing the business opportunity of a resource-efficient, zero-waste economy.

How do zero-waste commitments interrelate with climate-related goals? What must happen at a policy level to accelerate the circular economy transition? How can closed-loop systems and products be scaled up at pace? Ultimately, what will it take for businesses to accelerate the circular economy?

This online event, sponsored by EY and Reconomy, effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style circularity debate; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire zero-waste case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions

Sustainable Business Covered podcast

During the week, edie will be running a special podcast episode focused on the businesses championing closed-loop models, packaging and services.

edie Explains: The circular economy

During the week, edie will publish two reports focused on the circular economy. An Explains guide on everything a business needs to know on the circular economy will launch at the start of the week, followed by a new “blueprint” guide explaining how businesses can eliminate single-use plastics.

Blogs and features

edie will publish an array of written content across the week, including in-depth features, insightful opinions from thought leaders and energetic and driven conversations as part of a Better Business Roundtable. Keep an eye out for all of these on the edie site.