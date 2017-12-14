Ford extends diesel scrappage scheme

Ford has announced that it is extending a scrappage scheme for older, more polluting vehicles to the first quarter of 2018, citing positive feedback from customers as the primary reason for the extension.

The Ford scrappage scheme offers driver of pre-Euro 5 vehicles, of any manufacturer, that were registered before the end of 2009, up to £2,000 to trade in for newer models. The scheme was originally launched in August 2017 but was set to expire at the end of the year.

Ford’s chairman and managing director Andy Barratt said: “The Ford scrappage scheme has been so well received by our customers and I’m pleased to announce its extension in to next year. We have an excellent product line-up and our scheme is applicable to one of the broadest ranges of vehicles, including the segment leading Ford Ranger.”

More than 10,500 vehicles have been scrapped and replaced with cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles under Ford’s scrappage scheme.

Ford claim that combining the scrappage incentive with current discount offers for new vehicles, consumers could save up to £4,000 on a car or £7,000 on a van. Unlike similar schemes from other manufacturers, Ford has extended the initiative to accept petrol cars.

Speaking exclusively to edie earlier in the year, Ford’s vice president of sustainability Bob Holycross revealed that the scrappage scheme is part of a "menu of initiatives" that the carmaker is introducing as it attempts to lead the industry on a business model "revolution" that captures new service-based markets.

Market influx

A number of car makers announced unique versions of a scrappage scheme for older diesel vehicles in order to help consumers transition to less polluting vehicles. BMW’s scheme is available for owners of vehicles that meet Euro 4 standards of less – essentially most cars registered before 2005. Mercedes-Benz extended its scrappage scheme in Germany to account for the UK and European markets, offering a £2,000 discount off new vehicles – including electric vehicles (EVs) – when a Euro 1-4 car is traded-in.

Elsewhere, Vauxhall was one of the first large auto manufacturers to offer a diesel scrappage scheme in the UK. Launched in May 2017, the deal offered customers £2,000 towards new Vauxhall vehicles. VW, Nissan and Toyota have all deployed scrappage schemes of their own since Ford’s original launch.

Despite almost half of the UK public backing a diesel scrappage scheme, the Government continues to distance itself from implementing a national rollout of the scheme. London Mayor Sadiq Khan is an advocate for the scheme.

Matt Mace