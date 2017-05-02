edie Live exhibitor focus: Planet Mark

Ahead of edie Live at the NEC on 23-24 May, we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see from them at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

This week, it’s the turn of certification specialist The Planet Mark, explaining what they can do for you in the edie Live Advice Clinics.

Why should should come to your stand during edie Live?

Making carbon reduction part of your company culture is good for you, society and the environment.

Our carbon management clinic at Edie Live offers free advice on any challenges you have around carbon footprinting, including strategy, actions, environmental policy, data collection, target setting, employee and supplier engagement, communication, and monitoring and reviewing.

Business sustainability can be transformative and there is a growing body of compelling evidence to demonstrate that organisations that fully embrace sustainability are deriving real value from it. By monitoring and reducing resource use organisations can save money, improve brand reputation and increase profitability. Reducing carbon, energy, water and waste produces positive impacts on the planet, which can be quantified. Engaging employees, suppliers and customers in a sustainability programme allows an organisation to improve performance, grow its customer base and report on its positive impacts.

What is the biggest challenge you can help visitors overcome?

For many businesses getting the most out of sustainability can be a challenge. The Planet Mark Certification programme has been created to overcome these challenges by empowering organisations and their people to make year- on-year improvements in sustainability.

Our unique approach is proven to work; on average, Planet Mark-certified organisations are cutting their carbon footprint by 5% per employee per annum.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

Measuring and reducing their carbon footprint. Reducing carbon should not only be seen as the socially and environmentally responsible thing to do but also as a business best practice. Organisations that systematically measure and manage their carbon emissions can demonstrate their sustainability credentials to their customers, employees stakeholders and supply chains, and are contributing to a more resilient economy.

What will we see that’s new?

The Planet Mark – an internationally-recognised and trusted sustainability certification programme recognising commitment to continuous improvement in sustainability. It is awarded to businesses, properties, new developments and projects that are committed to reducing their carbon emissions.

Why edie Live?

edie Live is an ideal platform for us to meet the people we need to talk to: sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals. We are taking part in edie’s Advice Clinics, offering visitors free, 20-minute, one-to-one consultation with our carbon footprinting experts.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

Make carbon footprinting part of business culture. You can’t drive any sustainability results without first measuring what you are doing. A sustainability programme built on a systematic measuring and reporting will deliver not just carbon savings but many other benefits beyond.

