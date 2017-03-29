edie Live exhibitor focus: Flexitricity

Ahead of edie Live at the NEC on 23-24 May, we get up close and personal with some of our exhibitors to find out what visitors can expect to see from them at the show, what's new and how they can help in the drive towards sustainability targets.

This week, Flexitricity founder and chief strategy officer Alastair Martin tells us why visitors should make a beeline for stand L16.

Why should visitors come to your stand during edie Live?

Flexitricity is the acknowledged expert in industrial and commercial demand response – no-one else can match our track record, market breadth or technical capability. We are at edie Live to meet energy and sustainability professionals, learn about their sites and operations, and find the revenue streams that work for them.

Flexitricity is the first, largest and most diverse demand response provider, our engineers have delivered tailored solutions for virtually every industrial and commercial sector. Our 24-hour control room runs the industry’s most complete set of services. We find the right revenue sources, and we make demand response a reality.

What is the biggest challenge you can help visitors overcome?

Incorporating demand response into existing operations takes expertise, care and innovation. Every site is different, and we customise our intelligent systems to suit. Flexitricity is best placed to ensure that the core business operations of each site always take priority, and we make sure the customer is always in control.

What is the biggest opportunity you can help them maximise?

Real demand response. Getting the job done properly. Protecting core business with defensive engineering. Realistic revenues, making the best of the whole market. Demand response that works for the long term.

What will we see that’s new?

We’re the only demand response company to have secured four continuous years of Capacity Market revenue. We have developed a unique approach to maximising revenue from energy storage. And we’re launching our second summer of our wind and solar balancing service – paying businesses to put renewable energy to work.

Why edie Live?

edie Live feels like home – we’ve been coming here for twelve years. The huge diversity of industries and processes represented here works very well with our industry-leading engineering team and highly customisable systems. And everyone we meet has one thing in common – they believe sustainability is good business.

What’s your top tip for driving sustainability results?

The next step in sustainability is flexibility. The cost and carbon content of electricity goes up and down, and businesses that find ways of following these changes will outperform their competitors and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time.

Get your free pass for the UK’s only destination event for sustainable business.

Still need to reserve your space on the floorplan? You’ll need to be quick. Contact david.griffiths@fav-house.com.