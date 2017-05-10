Experts share top tips to achieve supply chain sustainability

Representatives from the likes of BT, Land Securities and William Jackson Food Group have contributed to the latest instalment of edie's practical guides, which focuses on driving sustainability improvements within your supply chain.

The 'Top tips to achieve supply chain sustainability' guide has been developed to help companies overcome supply chain complexities and collaborate effectively with suppliers in order to advance sustainable business practices across industry.

Quoted within the guide is BT's senior procuremnt manager Tony Roy, who discusses the importance of creating simple methodologies and frameworks which can help to mitigate risk and encourage best practice.

"We recognised fairly early on that working with suppliers to help them go beyond their sustainability efforts can help us," Roy said. "Suppliers need these methodologies to be easy to use. Awareness on sustainability has grown significantly but most suppliers struggle to take the next step and our methodology helps them start somewhere.

“The biggest benefit of this is that it makes our suppliers more responsible and it reduces risk for us. We present sustainability to our suppliers with concrete facts and figures about how other suppliers have used our methodology and managed to become more financially efficient as well as reducing their environmental impact. This works by starting it small and then growing rapidly.”

Land Securities' head of sustainability Caroline Hill, William Jackson's group sustainability director Gavin Milligan and Heathrow Airport's infrastructure procurement director David Ferroussat are also featured in the guide, each providing a different supply chain sustainability tip based on their experiences.

edie staff