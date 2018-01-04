Sky boss Jeremy Darroch lands WWF ambassador role

Broadcaster Sky's chief executive Jeremy Darroch has today (4 January) become a WWF ambassador to assist the organisation in its efforts to safeguard the natural world.

Darroch has worked with WWF on Sky’s successful Rainforest Rescue campaign, and more recently on the Ocean Rescue project, which aims to raise awareness among Sky’s 22 million customers of the dangers of plastic pollution.

He led Sky’s drive to become the world’s first carbon-neutral entertainment company in 2006, and in October 2017 announced that Sky would remove all single-use plastics from its operations, products and supply chain by 2020.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible impact WWF has on our planet and I’m truly honoured to become an ambassador,” Darroch said.

“Through our first partnership with WWF, Sky Rainforest Rescue helped save over a billion trees in the Amazon. Today WWF and Sky Ocean Rescue are together focused on the growing threats to marine wildlife. We’ll do everything we can to make a difference, but we can’t do it alone – businesses, governments and individuals alike need to act now, before it’s too late.”

‘Real leadership’

More than five million people have actively engaged with Sky’s Ocean Rescue campaign since its January 2017 launch. This figure was revealed in the broadcaster’s latest CSR report, which also highlighted that Sky has hit half of its environmental targets three years early.

Sky and WWF will continue their partnership in early 2018, through a campaign to safeguard Marine Protected Areas across Europe. WWF chief executive Tanya Steele said the organisation was proud to welcome Darroch as its newest ambassador.

Steele said: “Through his visionary work at Sky, Jeremy has shown real leadership in the vital role businesses must play in improving the state of our planet.

“Jeremy’s personal passion for protecting our oceans is one of the driving forces behind the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, which, with our oceans facing their greatest ever threats, couldn’t come at a more crucial time.”

Darroch joins the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Ben Fogle in WWF’s council of influential people dedicated to solving urgent issues that face the planet.

The announcement comes two months after prominent conservationist Tony Juniper joined WWF as executive director for advocacy and campaigns.

George Ogleby