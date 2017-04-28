100 Days of Trump: Timeline of the President's environmental agenda

Saturday (29 April) marks President Donald Trump's 100th day in office and edie has created a timeline showcasing the numerous impacts the Republican has had on climate policy in the US.

In November last year Donald Trump pulled off one of the biggest electoral shocks in US history, beating Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th US President. Since that moment, Trump has signed 77 executive actions, many of which have implications for the US climate and environment agenda.

Some analysts have likened the shock of Trump's victory to the Brexit result earlier this year due to the uncertainty it will inevitably cause around a number of key global issues, including climate change.

In a stark contrast to the Obama Administration, Trump has moved to strengthen the fossil fuel industry, swimming against a global tide pushing towards the aims of the Paris Agreement.

Earlier this week, green groups told the Washington Post that Trump wants to “carve up this country into as many giveaways to the oil and gas industry as possible” and based on the evidence below it is hard to disagree with them.

Here’s edie’s very own timeline highlighting the key environmental decisions of Trump’s regime so far.

Matt Mace