EcoAct Group takeover of Carbon Clear signals global 'climate leadership'

French climate finance project developer EcoAct Group has taken over London-based sustainability consultancy Carbon Clear in a bid to help businesses make a low-carbon shift on a global scale.

The merger will see the two companies expand operations in Europe, North America and Africa. EcoAct hopes the deal will improve its package to assess companies’ sustainability risks and opportunities. New services across the global market will include strategic planning and target setting, management of carbon emission reductions and support of climate finance projects.

“We know that climate change has no boundaries,” EcoAct Group president Thierry Fornas said. “I believe that it is vital that we all work together towards limiting the impacts of dangerous climate change as outlined in the Paris Agreement. With the acquisition of Carbon Clear, EcoAct Group becomes an international climate leader that serves some of the world’s biggest businesses.”

Combined strengths

EcoAct, which works with international clients to meet the demands of the Paris Agreement, recently joined forces with Alliantis, a CSR consultancy.

Fornas will now form a new executive committee alongside Alliantis founder Sylvianne Villaudière and Mark Chadwick, chief executive of Carbon Clear. Chadwick said that the expanded business would offer an “unparalleled” level of technical expertise and commercial knowledge.

“The combined strengths of EcoAct and Carbon Clear mean we are a leading sustainability consultancy that has the resources and capabilities to do more for our clients through our new service offerings and broader geographic reach,” Chadwick said. “Our committed and talented staff will use their complementary skills to continue to do the very best work from our offices around the globe.”

EcoAct was a strategic partner in the delivery of a new standard, launched earlier this week, to help quantify, certify and maximise the business contributions to the development of climate change mitigation and other key targets listed by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Gold Standard is available to corporates, impact investors and government bodies and is designed to stop cases of greenwashing in the private sector.

George Ogleby